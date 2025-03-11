Merzlikins will be between the pipes on the road against New Jersey on Tuesday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Merzlikins has been all over the place in terms of consistency of late, winning three in a row, followed by a four-game skid, another three-game winning streak and now having lost his last two. During those swings, the netminder posted a 2.84 GAA and .913 save percentage in 12 appearances, so it may come down to how much offensive support he can get from his teammates versus the Devils.
