Merzlikins will patrol the crease during Saturday's road matchup with the Panthers, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Merzlikins was decent in his last start Thursday against Tampa Bay, turning aside 31 of 34 shots, but he ultimately suffered his eighth loss of the season due to insufficient goal support from his teammates. The 26-year-old netminder will try to get back in the win column in a tough road matchup with a red-hot Panthers team that's won four straight contests.