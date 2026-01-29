Merzlikins stopped 24 of 27 shots in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Flyers.

Merzlikins was originally scheduled to start Monday versus the Kings before that game was postponed due to severe winter weather. The extra time off didn't hurt Merzlikins, as he picked up his third win in four outings despite giving up a hat trick to Travis Konecny in this contest. Merzlikins is now 9-8-1 with a 3.76 GAA and an .882 save percentage over 19 starts this season. The Blue Jackets have a road back-to-back up next with games in Chicago on Friday and St. Louis on Saturday. Expect Merzlikins and Jet Greaves to split those starts.