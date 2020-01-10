Merzlikins surrendered three goals on 33 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Sharks on Thursday.

Merzlikins wasn't bad, but he wasn't good enough to win. The 25-year-old slipped to 4-6-4 with a 2.89 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 16 appearances this season. He's 4-2-0 with 13 goals allowed in six starts since Joonas Korpisalo (knee) got hurt -- Merzlikins is worth a short-term look for fantasy owners given his recent form.