Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Gives up three goals in loss
Merzlikins surrendered three goals on 33 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Sharks on Thursday.
Merzlikins wasn't bad, but he wasn't good enough to win. The 25-year-old slipped to 4-6-4 with a 2.89 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 16 appearances this season. He's 4-2-0 with 13 goals allowed in six starts since Joonas Korpisalo (knee) got hurt -- Merzlikins is worth a short-term look for fantasy owners given his recent form.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: In goal versus Sharks•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Racks up another win•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Starting back-to-back•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Strong in another win•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Guarding cage Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Tough-luck loss Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.