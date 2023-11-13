Merzlikins allowed three goals on 40 shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Rangers.
Merzlikins backed up Spencer Martin in the last two games, but the Blue Jackets haven't been able to shake a losing skid. Their shootout loss Sunday was their fifth straight defeat. Merzlikins is down to 3-3-3 with a 3.15 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 10 outings this season. The Blue Jackets are back at home for Tuesday's game versus the Penguins.
