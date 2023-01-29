Merzlikins stopped 28 of 31 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Kraken.

Merzlikins was the only person keeping this from being a much more lopsided game, as he made several impressive saves. It still sent him to his sixth loss in his last seven outings, as the Blue Jackets' offense didn't give him much help. The 28-year-old is at 5-14-0 with a 4.42 GAA and an .870 save percentage through 21 outings. Joonas Korpisalo has seen more of the work lately and should be favored to start Tuesday versus the Capitals.