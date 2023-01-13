Merzlikins (illness) has returned to health and will be back in the lineup Saturday in Detroit. Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Merzlikins will either start Saturday or be the backup to Joonas Korpisalo, but the good news is that he is healthy enough that Jet Greaves was returned to AHL Cleveland on Friday. It has been a tough go of things for Merzlikins this season, as he is 4-11-0 with a 4.62 GAA and an .865 save percentage.