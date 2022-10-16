Merzlikins made 20 saves in a 5-2 loss to St. Louis on Saturday.
Merzlikins deserves more credit than the score shows. He kept the score close given the number of high-quality Blues' chances and the game was knotted 2-2 until the halfway point of the third. It was Merzlikins' first start of the season due to illness.
