Merzlikins will patrol the road crease for Monday's game against the Kings, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

No surprise here as Merzlikins will start his fourth straight contest for the Blue Jackets. He's been terrific over his last three outings, going 2-1-0 with a .945 save percentage and 1.68 GAA. Merzlikins will continue getting the bulk of the work while Joonas Korpisalo (knee) is facing a lengthy absence.