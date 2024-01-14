Merzlikins will protect the home goal against Vancouver on Monday, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Merzlikins will play for the first time since leaving a 6-5 overtime win over Toronto on Dec. 29 after the first period due to an illness. He has been a healthy scratch or the backup goalie in the team's past five contests. Through 23 games played this season, he has posted a 7-8-6 record with a 3.25 GAA and a .907 save percentage. The Canucks rank first in the league this campaign with 3.84 goals per contest.