Merzlikins will patrol the home crease Sunday against Winnipeg, according to Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch.

Merzlikins is coming off a 35-save effort in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to Ottawa. He has compiled a 12-14-8 record this season with a 3.25 GAA and a .903 save percentage over 37 games played. The Jets rank 17th in the league with 3.09 goals per contest this campaign.