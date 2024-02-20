Merzlikins will defend the road net Tuesday versus the Kings, per Blue Jackets' broadcaster Dylan Tyrer.

Merzlikins is coming off a 28-save effort in Saturday's 4-3 win over San Jose. He has provided a 10-11-7 record this campaign with one shutout, a 3.21 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 30 games played. The Kings sit 16th in the league with 3.09 goals per contest this season.