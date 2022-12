Merzlikins will guard the road goal Tuesday versus Florida, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Merzlikins is coming off a 35-save effort in Sunday's 6-5 overtime win over Los Angeles. He has won his past two appearances, including one in relief, to improve to 4-7-0 on the season. Merzlikins will go into Tuesday's contest with a 4.83 GAA and an .862 save percentage in 13 games played. He has posted a mark of 2-1-1 versus the Panthers in his career, having allowed 13 goals on 156 shots.