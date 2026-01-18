Merzlikins stopped 29 shots in regulation and overtime and three of four shootout attempts in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Penguins.

The only Pittsburgh player to get a puck past Merzlikins in the shootout was former Columbus teammate Yegor Chinakhov. The 31-year-old netminder was making consecutive starts for the first time since early December, and new coach Rick Bowness appears willing to give him a chance to move back into a timeshare with Jet Greaves. Merzlikins will need to display more consistency, however -- over his last eight outings, he's stumbled to a 4.02 GAA and .871 save percentage.