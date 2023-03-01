Merzlikins turned aside 38 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Sabres.

It was a busy night for the 28-year-old netminder, who picked up a power-play assist on a Kent Johnson tally to open the scoring in the first period, then had to weather a furious comeback attempt by the Sabres in the third. Merzlikins' numbers on the season remain poor, but he's found some consistency lately, giving up exactly three goals in six straight starts and going 2-2-2 over that stretch with a .911 save percentage. With Joonas Korpisalo shipped to the Kings on Wednesday, Merzlikins will now share the crease with 37-year-old Jonathan Quick down the stretch, but the younger goalie will likely be given every chance to lock down the top job and re-establish himself as a reliable option for the Blue Jackets.