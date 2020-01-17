Merzlikins made 32 saves in a 3-2 win over Carolina on Thursday.

Man, has he come a long way. At the beginning of the season, The Jackets weren't sure what they had in Merzlikins, who didn't win a game until Dec. 31. Since then, Elvis has rung up a remarkable 7-2 run and he's 7-2-1 in 10 games since he took the starter's reins. Make sure you take full advantage of this run.