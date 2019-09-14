Merzlikins will begin the preseason as the Blue Jackets' No. 2 goaltender behind Joonas Korpisalo, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

The Jackets have a big hole to fill in net after Sergei Bobrovsky left for the Panthers in free agency, and while Korpisalo will get the first crack at filling it, Merzlikins could push for a bigger role if he adjust to North American rinks quickly. The 25-year-old's swagger and impressive career numbers for Lugano in the Swiss League give him very intriguing upside, but until he's faced NHL competition, Merzlikins is a total wild card for fantasy purposes.