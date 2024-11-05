Merzlikins will be in net for Tuesday's road matchup with San Jose, according to Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Merzlikins had his worst performance of the 2024-25 campaign Friday -- he allowed six goals on 44 shots in a loss to Winnipeg. Through five appearances, the Latvian netminder is up to a 2-3-0 record, .907 save percentage and 2.86 GAA. The Sharks sit 28th in the NHL with 2.46 goals per game over 13 contests.