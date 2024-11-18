Merzlikins will get the starting nod on the road against Boston on Monday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Merzlikins has won just once in his last five outings, posting a 1-3-1 record to go with a 3.60 GAA. Historically, the Latvian backstop has put up decent numbers versus Boston, going 2-2-2 with a .924 save percentage and one shutout in six career matchups. Perhaps he can celebrate Latvian Independence Day with a victory.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Earns win Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Facing Penguins•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Can't sustain strong start•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Facing Seattle•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Rough outing against Kings•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Tending twine Saturday•