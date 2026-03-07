Merzlikins will patrol the home crease against Utah on Saturday, according to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.

Merzlikins has posted a 12-9-1 record this season with one shutout, a 3.47 GAA and an .887 save percentage through 24 appearances. Utah is tied for 14th in the league with 3.16 goals per game during the 2025-26 campaign.