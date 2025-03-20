Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Merzlikins will get the starting nod at home against the Panthers on Thursday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Merzlikins is mired in a four-game losing streak during which he posted a 3.82 GAA and .885 save percentage. Despite the recent slump, the 30-year-old netminder still has a chance of matching his 2021-22 win total (27), but he'll need to start producing victories sooner rather than later.

More News