Merzlikins will get the starting nod at home versus the Senators on Thursday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Merzlikins has given up five or more goals in four of his last five outings, while posting a 2-2-1 record and .850 save percentage. With the Latvian struggling, he has found himself relegated to the No. 2 role in Columbus behind Jet Greaves. Still, Merzlikins could play his way into a split share of the goaltending duties if he can start to put together some better performances.