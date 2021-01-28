Merzlikins will get the starting nod at home versus the Panthers on Thursday, Alison Lukan of The Athletic reports.
Merzlikins continues to split the netminding duties with Joonas Korpisalo and will take the first game of the team's back-to-back. In his trio of outings, the 26-year-old Merzlikins has posted a 1-1-1 record with a 3.33 GAA and .891 save percentage. Based on coach John Tortorella's current trend, Merzlikins' next start should be Sunday's meeting with Chicago.
