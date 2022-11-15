Merzlikins will get the starting nod at home versus the Flyers on Tuesday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svobodareports.

Merzlikins is mired in a four-game losing streak during which he has posted a 5.74 GAA. If the 28-year-old Latvian can't rediscover his game soon, he may find himself watching from the bench in favor of Joonas Korpisalo. At this point, neither netminder has performed significantly better than the other, so look for the duo to continue splitting starts for the time being.