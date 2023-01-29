Merzlikins will guard the road goal Saturday versus the Kraken, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Merzlikins will handle the second half of a back-to-back after Joonas Korpisalo took a 5-2 loss to the Canucks on Friday. The 28-year-old Merzlikins has just one win in his last six outings, and he's allowed 24 goals over that span. The Kraken will be looking to bounce back after a 5-2 loss of their own to the Flames, so this is likely to be a tough matchup for the Latvian netminder.