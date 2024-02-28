Merzlikins will get the starting nod on the road against the Rangers on Wednesday, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Merzlikins went 3-2-0 with a 2.99 GAA in his last six outings and will continue to see the bulk of the workload moving forward. Having said that, with the Blue Jackets entering a back-to-back, fantasy players can expect to see Daniil Tarasov between the pipes at home against the Hurricanes on Thursday.