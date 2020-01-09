Merzlikins will be in the crease against San Jose on the road Thursday, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.

Merzlikins will be making his sixth consecutive appearance between the pipes for the Jackets, having posted a 4-1-0 record and 2.01 GAA in those five contests. Until such time as Joonas Korpisalo (knee) is cleared to play, Merzlikins figures to continue holding down the fort.