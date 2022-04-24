Merzlikins will start Sunday's game against the Oilers, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Merzlikins will have his hands full trying to contain a high-powered Oilers offense led by Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. The Latvian netminder has gone 25-21-7 with a 3.26 GAA and .906 save percentage overall, but Merzlikins has only three wins since March 16.