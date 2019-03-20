Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Inks entry-level deal
Merzlikins signed a one-year, entry-level contract with Columbus on Wednesday.
Merzlikins registered a 22-18-0 record, .921 save percentage and five shutouts in 43 games with Lugano (NLA) this season. The Latvian will make the jump to North America and join the Jackets right away once he gets his immigration status is squared away. While he will start with Columbus, the 24-year-old figures to spend the bulk of the 2019-20 campaign in the minors developing his game.
