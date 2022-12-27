Merzlikins is on the NHL's COVID-19 list, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Merzlikins was originally considered to be sidelined with an unspecified illness, but it's now been confirmed that the 28-year-old defender has been dealing with COVID-19. At this point, Merzlikins can be considered out indefinitely. Another update on his status should surface once he's activated off the NHL's COVID-19 list.