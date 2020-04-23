Merzlikins signed a two-year, $8 million contract extension with the Blue Jackets on Thursday.

Merzlikins has been fantastic in limited action this season, compiling a 13-9-8 record while posting a 2.35 GAA, .923 save percentage and five shutouts in 33 appearances. The 26-year-old Latvian will likely split time with Joonas Korpisalo to start the 2020-21 campaign, but it would hardly be surprising to see him emerge as Columbus' clear-cut No.1 netminder if and when Korpisalo begins to struggle.