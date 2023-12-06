Merzlikins stopped 35 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings.

It's been a pattern this season for Columbus to crack in the third period while trying to hold a lead, and Tuesday's game was no exception -- Merzlikins actually had a shutout going after 40 minutes, but the Blue Jackets got out-shot 15-7 in the third while giving up three straight goals. The netminder then couldn't get a glove on a Drew Doughty blast from the faceoff circle just 33 seconds into OT. Merzlikins has a .918 save percentage over his last 10 starts, but it's resulted in just a 3-5-2 record and 3.01 GAA as he's faced a whopping 36.7 shots a game during that stretch.