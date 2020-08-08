Merzlikins allowed four goals on 53 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs in Game 4.
Merzlikins was riding a shutout until the Maple Leafs scored thrice over the last four minutes of regulation. The collapse was completed by Auston Matthews' power-play goal in overtime. Make no mistake -- Merzlikins faced a lot of pucks Friday. The Latvian's late collapse opens the door for Joonas Korpisalo to potentially start the decisive Game 5 on Sunday.
