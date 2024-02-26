Merzlikins stopped 29 of 31 Rangers shots, leading the Blue Jackets to a 4-2 victory Sunday.

Merzlikins has had a tough go this season. Sunday's game was just the third time in the last 15 games where he posted a save percentage over .906. Through 32 games on the season, he's posted a paltry .900 save percentage with a 10-12-7 record.