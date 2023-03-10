Merzlikins (personal) is on his way to Latvia to be with his seriously ill grandmother on Friday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Merzlikins will likely miss at least a week of action as the Blue Jackets are headed out to California and Vegas next week. Merzlikins left Tuesday's game versus the Penguins with an illness and picked up a no-decision after stopping all seven shots. He is 7-17-2 with a 4.10 GAA and .880 save percentage this season. Daniil Tarasov was recalled on an emergency basis.