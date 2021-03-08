Merzlikins (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Monday.

Merzlikins has missed the last seven games, but he's eligible to return for Tuesday's game versus the Panthers. Prior to this injury, Merzlikins was solid with a .917 save percentage and a 3-3-1 record. It's unclear when his next start will be, but at the latest, it should happen when the Blue Jackets face off against the Stars in back-to-back games Saturday and Sunday