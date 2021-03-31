Merzlikins stopped 37 of 38 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Lightning.

Merzlikins brought his best play Tuesday, as the only puck that beat him deflected off defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov before crossing the goal line. Other than that, Merzlikins was essentially perfect again the Central Division leaders. The Latvian netminder improved to 6-5-2 with a 2.72 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 15 outings. Joonas Korpisalo (lower body) practiced Tuesday, so Merzlikins isn't expected to have the No. 1 gig in net for long.