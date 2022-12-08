Merzlikins replaced Joonas Korpisalo in the first period of Wednesday's 9-4 loss to Buffalo and allowed six goals on 21 shots.

Merzlikins had no answer for Tage Thompson. After scoring one of the three goals against Korpisalo, Thompson scored three more against Merzlikins before the end of the first and another in the second. The other Sabres got in on the fun after that, putting two more pucks past Merzlikins to give Buffalo a 9-2 lead heading into the third. Columbus clawed two back in the final frame, but all that did was shift the loss from Korpisalo's ledger onto Merzlikins'.