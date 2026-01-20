Merzlikins is drawing the home start Tuesday against the Senators, per Julian McKenzie of The Athletic.

Merzlikins will be making his third straight start Tuesday, as he's getting more work with new head coach Rick Bowness. The 31-year-old Merzlikins has won back-to-back starts while turning aside a combined 59 of 63 shots (.937 save percentage) in victories over the Canucks and Penguins. The Senators have lost back-to-back games and six of their last eight (2-4-2), but they had success against Merzlikins earlier in the season, chasing him for three goals on five shots in Ottawa's 6-3 win over Columbus on Dec. 11.