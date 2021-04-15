Merzlikins will guard the road goal during Thursday's game versus the Stars, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Merzlikins has struggled over the past two weeks, suffering four straight losses while posting a sub-par 3.72 GAA and .883 save percentage. He'll try to get back on track in a road matchup with a Dallas team that's averaging 3.00 goals per game at home this campaign, 17th in the NHL.