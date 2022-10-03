Merzlikins made 34 saves in Saturday's 2-1 preseason win over the Capitals.

The netminder looked especially good late in the third period, making some big stops after Washington pulled its own goalie for an extra attacker. Per Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch, Merzlikins admitted to feeling tired in the final frame as he played his first full game since last season, making his heroics that much more impressive. "Obviously, it's important to win the game, but right now, personally, I don't really care about it," Merzlikins said. "I want to just feel the game, the game flow and all that stuff. The whole third period, I felt heavy legs. I wasn't used to it. The good part is just to get practice on focusing all the time, through the (whole) 60 minutes, and, overall, I felt pretty good." The 28-year-old is set as the Blue Jackets' No. 1 goalie, but improved play from the blue line corps in front of him could help him return to something close to the elite form he flashed as a rookie in 2019-20.