Merzlikins will tend the home twine in Saturday's matchup against the Sharks, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Merzlikins lost 10 straight decisions before Joonas Korpisalo went down with a knee injury. The 25-year-old Merzlikins has played well under the pressure of being the No. 1 netminder, winning two straight games and posting a .968 save percentage between the contests. The Sharks are in a long cold spell, too, as they've lost 11 of their last 14 outings.