Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Looks to stay hot versus Sharks
Merzlikins will tend the home twine in Saturday's matchup against the Sharks, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Merzlikins lost 10 straight decisions before Joonas Korpisalo went down with a knee injury. The 25-year-old Merzlikins has played well under the pressure of being the No. 1 netminder, winning two straight games and posting a .968 save percentage between the contests. The Sharks are in a long cold spell, too, as they've lost 11 of their last 14 outings.
