Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Looks to stay hot vs. Devils
Merzlikins will defend the home net in Saturday's matchup versus the Devils, Alison Lukan of The Athletic reports.
Merzlikins will make his 10th straight start since Joonas Korpisalo (lower body) remains on the mend. After going winless over his first seven NHL decisions, Merzlikins has been the talk of the league after Korpisalo's injury, going 7-2-0 with a .949 save percentage. The Devils are still bottom dwellers in the standings, but they have been decent in January with three goals per game.
