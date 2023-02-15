Merzlikins made 29 saves in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Devils.

The teams appeared headed for overtime until the Columbus defense corps allowed Ryan Graves to get to the front of the net with only two seconds left in the third period and bang home a pass from Michael McLeod. The results still aren't there, but Merzlikins is beginning to show flickers of his old form, although it'd be tough for any netminder to deliver consistent numbers behind this injury-ravaged Blue Jackets blue line. Elvis hasn't given up fewer than three goals in a start since Jan. 8, but he also hasn't given up more than three goals in three straight -- not bad on a Columbus team that's given up the third-most goals in the league this season.