Merzlikins stopped 25 of 27 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Sharks.

While the Blue Jackets controlled play, they had trouble solving Vitek Vanecek, leaving the game to be decided on an Alexander Wennberg tally in overtime. This was still a good bounce-back performance for Merzlikins, who allowed six goals on 44 shots in his previous start versus the Jets. The 30-year-old has done fairly well between the pipes this year with a 2-3-1 record, a 2.69 GAA and a .910 save percentage over six starts. Both Merzlikins and Daniil Tarasov are likely to start one of the next two games, as the Blue Jackets have a back-to-back this weekend with stops in Los Angeles on Saturday and Anaheim on Sunday.