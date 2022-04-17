Merzlikins allowed two goals on 38 shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Kings.

Merzlikins gave up both goals within the first 7:02 of the game, then put on a clinic to keep it close, but the Blue Jackets couldn't pull even. The Latvian netminder has gone 3-3-1 with 19 goals allowed in seven games in April. He's at 25-20-6 with a 3.32 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 53 outings this season. The Blue Jackets play the second half of a back-to-back Sunday in Anaheim, so Jean-Francois Berube may be due for a start after Merzlikins has made appearances in the last 10 games.