Merzlikins allowed four goals on 28 shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Ducks.

Merzlikins made just his second start in the last seven games, but he didn't have a great performance. He never had a lead to protect, but he allowed a late goal to Pavel Mintyukov that decided the game. Merzlikins has allowed 14 goals on 73 shots over his last three outings, and he hasn't looked all that good in his most recent wins either. Merzlikins is 6-6-1 with a 4.04 GAA and an .877 save percentage in 14 starts. The only thing keeping him in the mix for regular playing time is that fact that Jet Greaves has failed to run away with the starting job so far, but Greaves' numbers are still far better than what Merzlikins has shown. The Blue Jackets' next game is Monday versus the Kings.