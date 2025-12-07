Merzlikins made 33 saves in Saturday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Panthers.

The Blue Jackets held a 4-1 lead midway through the second period and a 6-4 lead early in the third, but both times Merzlikins let it slip away before Sam Bennett put a puck past him with just four seconds left in the extra frame. The seven goals allowed were a season worst for Merzlikins, but the 31-year-old netminder has been brutal of late overall, giving up at least five goals in four of his last five starts while going 2-2-1 with a 4.87 GAA and .850 save percentage. Jet Greaves has yet to get a start in December after three straight OTLs to close out November, but the younger goalie should be back between the pipes Sunday against the Capitals and still seems like the preferred fantasy option in the Columbus crease.