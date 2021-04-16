Merzlikins surrendered four goals on 31 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Stars.

Merzlikins' struggles persisted even as the Blue Jackets struck first Thursday. Over the final 24 minutes of the game, Merzlikins allowed all four goals. The 27-year-old netminder dropped to 6-10-2 with a 2.99 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 20 appearances. The Latvian will likely continue to share the crease with Joonas Korpisalo down the stretch.