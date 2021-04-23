Merzlikins made 25 saves in a 3-1 loss to the Lightning on Thursday. He allowed two goals.

The pressure of a bad season is clearly getting to the young netminder. "I'm tired of losing the games," Merzlikins said after the game. "I know we're trying, but this is getting embarrassing. It is what it is. I'm going to be honest with you, it's painful sitting in that locker room." Merzlikins will be a tough play until season's end. The Jackets need a fresh start.